Republicans risking conservative backlash over immigration

  The Capitol is seen in Washington, Friday, June 15, 2018. The push toward immigration votes in the House is intensifying the divide among Republicans on one of the partyâs most animating issues __ and fueling concerns that a voter backlash could cost the party control of the House in November. To many conservatives, the compromise immigration proposal released by House Speaker Paul Ryan with the White Houseâs apparent blessing is little more than âamnesty.â

By STEVE PEOPLES
NEW YORK -- The push toward immigration votes in the House is intensifying the divide among Republicans on one of the party's most animating issues. And it's fueling concerns a voter backlash could cost the GOP control of the House in November.

To many conservatives, the compromise immigration proposal released by House Speaker Paul Ryan is little more than "amnesty."

The tension threatens to exacerbate the GOP's political challenges this fall, when their majorities in the House and Senate could be at risk.

Passage of the bill could alienate conservatives and depress turnout at a time when enthusiasm among Democrats is high.

Yet scuttling the bill could turn off independent voters, an especially important bloc for House Republicans competing in dozens of districts that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election.

