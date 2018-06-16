Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 6/16/2018 9:09 AM

Nurse pleads guilty to stealing opioid patches from patients

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- A central Illinois nurse has pleaded guilty to stealing opioid patches from terminally ill nursing home residents.


The Pantagraph reports that 31-year-old James Rellihan pleaded guilty to residential burglary. Five other charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Prosecutors said Rellihan was working as a nurse at Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center but was not on duty when he entered a resident's room on Feb. 24 and took a pain patch. They say he also removed a patch from a terminally ill person two days later at a Normal facility where he previously worked.

Rellihan faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced July 25, though his lawyer is expected to ask for probation.

He must surrender his nursing license.

___

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account