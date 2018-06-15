Breaking News Bar
 
AP source: Kawhi Leonard wants to a trade from Spurs

By TIM REYNOLDS
Associated Press
 
 

A person familiar with the situation says Kawhi Leonard has told the San Antonio Spurs that he would like to be traded this summer, the clearest sign yet that the relationship between the team and the All-Star is in disrepair.

The person says Leonard has decided that he is "unhappy with the situation" in San Antonio. The person spoke with The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because neither the player nor the team commented publicly.

Yahoo Sports first reported Leonard's hope for a trade.

Leonard played in only nine games with the Spurs this past season because of a leg injury. In the 2016-17 season, he averaged a career-best 25.5 points and was third in the MVP voting.

