Business
updated: 6/15/2018 9:16 AM

Grains mostly lower and livestock mixed

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery lost 5.60 cents at $4.97 a bushel; Jul corn was off 1.20 cents at $3.6540 a bushel; July oats rose 1.40 cents at $2.3040 a bushel while July soybeans fell 8.60 cents at $9.1860 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle lost 1.17 cents at $1.0635 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.32 cents at $1.44 a pound; June lean hogs was up .75 cent at .82 a pound.

