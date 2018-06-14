Clarendon's big 4th quarter helps Dream beat winless Fever

hello

ATLANTA -- Tiffany Hayes had 23 points, Layshia Clarendon scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Dream beat the winless Indiana Fever 72-67 on Thursday.

Clarendon hit a long 3-pointer to give Atlanta a 60-55 lead with 4:14 remaining and she made a reverse layup on their next possession for a seven-point advantage.

Atlanta inbounded it with three seconds on the shot clock and Angel McCoughtry was fouled on a long jumper before making two free throws for a 66-60 lead with 18.1 seconds to go.

McCoughtry scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth for Atlanta (6-4), which has won four of its last five games. She made all eight of her free throws and Hayes was 11 of 15.

Indiana (0-10) has lost 18 in a row dating to last season. The Fever are 2-28 since July 1, 2017.

Candice Dupree scored 17 points for Indiana. Tiffany Mitchell and Victoria Vivians added 13 points apiece.