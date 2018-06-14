Breaking News Bar
 
Spacewalking astronauts set up TVs for arriving ships

  • In this photo provided by NASA, from left, astronauts Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel set up TVs for new crew capsules at the International Space Station, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Their main job involves installing a pair of high-definition TV cameras. The cameras are meant to provide sharp views of commercial crew capsules coming in to dock. Until SpaceX and Boeing start flying astronauts, NASA must rely solely on Russian capsules for getting to and from the 250-mile-high outpost. (NASA via AP)

By MARCIA DUNN
Associated Press
 
 

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Spacewalking astronauts are setting up TVs for new crew capsules set to arrive in coming months.

The International Space Station's commander, Drew Feustel (FOY-stull), floated out Thursday with Ricky Arnold.

Their main job involves installing a pair of high-definition TV cameras. The cameras are meant to provide sharp views of commercial crew capsules coming in to dock.

Until SpaceX and Boeing start flying astronauts, NASA must rely solely on Russian capsules for getting to and from the 250-mile-high outpost. The Russians rides are costing NASA up to $82 million per person.

NASA hasn't launched astronauts into space from U.S. soil since the last shuttle flight in 2011. SpaceX and Boeing are aiming for test flights from Cape Canaveral, Florida, by year's end.

