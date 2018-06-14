Man named in fatal Danville police shooting; friends 'angry'

hello

DANVILLE, Ill. -- Friends and relatives of a man fatally shot by Danville police want more information about what happened.

Authorities identified the man as a local resident, 34-year-old DaNathe Gulliford. At least 50 people gathered outside the Danville police department Wednesday night, a day after the shooting.

Sharon Butler says they "just want answers." Signs and T-shirts said, "Justice for Dee."

Police say Gulliford was shot after emerging from a car with a gun during a traffic stop. State police are investigating the shooting.

A friend, Dean Williams, says people who knew Gulliford are "angry" and "hurting."