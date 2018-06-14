Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/14/2018 5:59 PM

AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger. Their lawyer says the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a postponement while it ponders an appeal of a judge's ruling.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled against the government's attempt to block the $85 billion deal on antitrust grounds. Now the companies could close their merger "as soon as possible," according to a Thursday letter from their lead attorney to Justice Department lawyers. The government is still considering whether to appeal Leon's ruling to a higher court.

The companies' attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, said he understood that the Justice Department "has no objection to closing this merger as soon as possible" and won't seek an injunction.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account