updated: 6/14/2018 12:24 PM

Microsoft follows Amazon in pursuit of cashier-less stores

By MATT O'BRIEN
Associated Press
 
 

Microsoft is working on automated checkout technology that could help retailers compete with Amazon's new cashier-less stores.

One firm building automated checkout systems, AVA Retail, said Thursday it is working with Microsoft on the technology for physical stores. Both companies have headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

AVA Retail CEO Atul Hirpara says Microsoft's cloud computing technology will power the retail system.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Amazon opened its first cashier-less Amazon Go store in Seattle this year and plans more locations in Chicago and San Francisco. Overhead cameras and other technology help keep track of customers and what they're buying.

Microsoft's interest in working with retailers on similar technology was reported earlier by Reuters.

