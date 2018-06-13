Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/13/2018 9:45 PM

Cal incoming LB Fatilua suffers serious spinal cord injury

Associated Press
BERKELEY, Calif. -- California incoming freshman linebacker Chris Fatilua has suffered a serious spinal cord injury.

Fatilua's family issued a statement through the school on Tuesday. The family says the injury stemmed from an accident Monday afternoon in San Diego and that Fatilua's long-term prognosis is unknown.

The family says its appreciative of the support and asks for privacy to focus on recovery.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox says the school will support Fatilua in "every way possible" now and when he is able to come to Berkeley.

Fatilua was set to join the program this summer.

