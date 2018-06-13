Breaking News Bar
 
Business
Grains mixed and livestock mixed

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose 4 cents at $5.2440 a bushel; Jul corn was up 6.40 cents at $3.7640 a bushel; July oats fell 4.20 cents at $2.3840 a bushel while July soybeans declined 14.60 cents at $9.41 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle fell .12 cent at $1.0848 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .03 cent at $1.4615 a pound; June lean hogs was rose .45 cent at .8070 a pound.

