Trump a factor in SC races as 5 states hold primaries

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday, June 12, 2018, thanks to President Donald Trump. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File) Associated Press

Clark County Commission member and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak chants with supporters while touring the site of the future Raiders football stadium Monday, June 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 26, 2016, file photo, North Dakota state Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D, speaks in Bismarck, N.D. Cramer, a candidate for U.S. Senate, faces Thomas O'Neill, an Air Force veteran who didn't mount a serious campaign, in the Tuesday, June 12, 2018, Republican primary. Associated Press

Nevada state Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks with members of the media at a campaign event Monday, June 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Laxalt is running as a Republican for governor of Nevada. Associated Press

President Donald Trump figures to be a factor in Republican elections in South Carolina, one of five states holding primaries.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has the president's backing but faces challenges from four other candidates. McMaster endorsed the New York businessman in the state's early presidential primary in 2016.

In another race in South Carolina, a frequent Trump critic, Republican congressman Mark Sanford, faces a challenge from state representative Katie Arrington in the state's southeastern coastal 1st District around Charleston. Sanford has described Trump as untrustworthy and culturally intolerant while his opponent has accused him of impeding Trump's agenda.

Primary elections are also scheduled Tuesday in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and Virginia