The Latest: Morocco doubts NAmerican 2026 bid's cash promise

FILE - In this Saturday March 17, 2018 file photo, a giant screen display the logo of Morocco 2026 inside of the reception before a press conference to promote Morocco's bib for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Casablanca, Morocco. The North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup has outscored Morocco following inspections with FIFA labeling the North African proposal "high risk" in three areas, it was announced on Friday, June 1. The joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico scored four out of five while Morocco scored 2.7 following FIFA inspections. Associated Press

MOSCOW -- The Latest on World Cup preparations and meetings of football leaders ahead of the tournament in Russia (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Morocco football leader Fouzi Lekjaa says he doubts the financial promises made by the rival North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

Lekjaa told more than 50 African football federations that "there is lots of uncertainty" in the cash projections of the joint United States-Canada-Mexico bid which presented its plan on stage minutes earlier.

The North American bid predicts $14.3 billion in revenues for FIFA from the 48-team tournament. FIFA's evaluation panel noted that was "significantly higher" than Morocco's predicted income of $7.2 billion.

Lekjaa says in French: "That doesn't correspond either to historical facts or future extrapolation, it's an exercise that goes beyond that."

African countries have 53 of the 206 expected votes in Wednesday's ballot of FIFA member federations.

___

10:50 a.m.

Under investigation in Ghana for alleged corruption, FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from the world soccer body.

Confederation of African Football president Ahmad says Nyantakyi also offered his resignation as first vice president of the continental body.

Ahmad tells more than 50 African football federations a special election meeting will be held Sept. 30 in Egypt for them to fill the vacancies.

Candidates will come from the English-speaking group in CAF, the president says.

A television documentary last week showed Nyantakyi taking $65,000 in cash from undercover reporters posing as businessmen to secure favor with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and other government officials.

FIFA's ethics committee suspended the Ghanaian official for 90 days during its investigation.

___

10:25 a.m.

Leaders of North American and Moroccan bids to host the 2026 World Cup are pitching their plans to FIFA voters.

Both candidates in Wednesday's vote are spending Monday on a busy tour of meetings with continental football bodies. FIFA president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura are also attending.

More than 50 African football federations are hearing from the bidders at a Moscow hotel.

A few federations - including Liberia, Namibia and Zimbabwe - have pledged to support the joint United States-Canada-Mexico candidacy instead of their Confederation of African Football colleague Morocco.

Voters from North American regional body CONCACAF, Asia and Oceania also have their regional meetings Monday ahead of the election meeting Wednesday.

European football body UEFA hosts the candidates Tuesday morning in Moscow.