posted: 6/10/2018 7:00 AM

The Latest: Kim meets with Singapore's prime minister

Associated Press
SINGAPORE -- The Latest on a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Singapore (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of Tuesday's summit with President Donald Trump.

Kim smiled broadly in the meeting Sunday evening.

Kim told Lee: "The entire world is watching the historic summit between the DPRK and the United States of America, and thanks to your sincere efforts ... we were able to complete the preparation for the historic summit."

3:15 p.m.

A plane presumably carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Singapore ahead of Kim's summit Tuesday with President Donald Trump.

The jet landed at the airport Sunday afternoon amid huge security precautions on the city-state island.

Kim is set to meet Tuesday with Trump in what's shaping up to be one of the most unusual summits in modern history.

Despite the initial high stakes of a meeting meant to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons, the talks have been portrayed by Trump in recent days more as a get-to-know-each-other meeting. He has also raised the possibility of further summits.

