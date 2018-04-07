Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 4/7/2018 11:47 AM

Yankees' Sabathia, Drury placed on 10-day disabled list

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By SCOTT ORGERA
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees have placed left-hander CC Sabathia and third baseman Brandon Drury on the 10-day disabled list.

The moves Saturday came a day after New York lost to Baltimore 7-3, with Pedro Alvarez hitting a grand slam in the 14th-inning.

Sabathia left Friday's game with a sore right hip after throwing just 58 pitches over four innings. The move to the disabled list for the 37-year-old pitcher came despite a clean MRI.

Drury has been dealing with severe migraines for some time. He already has seen a doctor and is set for more tests Monday. Drury was acquired from Arizona in the offseason and is hitting .217 in eight games.

The Yankees recalled right-handers Luis Cessa and Domingo German from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and signed utility man Jace Peterson to a major league contract.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account