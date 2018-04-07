Yankees' Sabathia, Drury placed on 10-day disabled list

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees have placed left-hander CC Sabathia and third baseman Brandon Drury on the 10-day disabled list.

The moves Saturday came a day after New York lost to Baltimore 7-3, with Pedro Alvarez hitting a grand slam in the 14th-inning.

Sabathia left Friday's game with a sore right hip after throwing just 58 pitches over four innings. The move to the disabled list for the 37-year-old pitcher came despite a clean MRI.

Drury has been dealing with severe migraines for some time. He already has seen a doctor and is set for more tests Monday. Drury was acquired from Arizona in the offseason and is hitting .217 in eight games.

The Yankees recalled right-handers Luis Cessa and Domingo German from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and signed utility man Jace Peterson to a major league contract.