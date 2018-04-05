Breaking News Bar
 
Pitt women's hoops coach McConnell-Serio out after 5 seasons

Associated Press
PITTSBURGH -- Suzie McConnell-Serio is out after five years as the women's basketball coach at Pittsburgh.

Athletic director Heather Lyke announced Thursday that McConnell-Serio will not return for the 2018-19 season. McConnell-Serio went 67-87 with the Panthers, including a 22-58 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Pitt lured McConnell-Serio away from crosstown rival Duquesne in 2013 and tasked her with turning the program around. She guided the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament in her second season in 2014-15, when they went 20-12.

McConnell-Serio struggled to build on that tournament run. Pitt didn't win more than 13 games in any of her final three seasons, including a 10-20 record this year.

