updated: 4/2/2018 12:21 PM

Paul Vallas files paperwork to run for Chicago mayor in 2019

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- The former head of Chicago Public Schools officially has filed paperwork to run for mayor against Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel next year.


WMAQ-TV in Chicago reports that Illinois State Board of Elections records show that Paul Vallas filed to create the "Paul Vallas for Chicago" political committee. Vallas will face Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy in the February 2019 election, among other candidates.

Vallas left his position as chief administrator of Chicago State University in January. He was former Gov. Pat Quinn's running mate in an unsuccessful 2014 re-election bid. He also ran for Illinois governor in 2002, when he lost the Democratic primary to former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Vallas also has previously served as the head of public schools in Philadelphia and New Orleans.

