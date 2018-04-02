Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/2/2018 6:28 PM

Justice Department imposes quotas on immigration judges

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SAN DIEGO -- The Trump administration has introduced production quotas for immigration judges in an effort to reduce enormous court backlogs.

The Justice Department's Executive Office for Immigration Review says judges must complete 700 cases a year to earn a satisfactory grade. The new standards, which take effect Oct. 1, include a host of other measures indicating how much time judges should spend on different types of cases and court motions.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who oversees the immigration courts, has repeatedly called for more speed as an increase in deportation arrests has pushed the court backlog above 650,000 cases. Still, he has held off on numerical quotas until now.

Critics say speed requirements undermine judges' independence and will cause some cases to be decided too hastily.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account