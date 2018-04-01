Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/1/2018 12:38 PM

Tests: Warriors McCaw has no structural damage from fall

  • Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw lays on the court in pain after falling hard to the floor late in the third quarter following a Flagrant 1 foul by Sacramento Kings's Vince Carter in an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. McCaw was taken off the court on a stretcher. The Warriors won 112-96.

  • Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw is taken off the court on a stretcher after falling hard to the floor late in the third quarter following a Flagrant 1 foul by Sacramento Kings's Vince Carter in an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The Warriors won 112-96.

  • Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw, right, falls to the court following a Flagrant 1 foul by Sacramento Kings's Vince Carter in an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. McCaw was taken off the court on a stretcher. The Warriors won 112-96.

  • Sacramento Kings forward Vince Carter bows his head as Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw is tended to after Carter's Flagrant-1 foul caused him to land hard on the court during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. McCaw was taken off the court on a stretcher. The Warriors won 112-96.

  • Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, center right, reacts as teammate Patrick McCaw is tended to after falling hard to the floor late in the third quarter following a Flagrant-1 foul by Sacramento Kings' Vince Carter in an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. McCaw was eventually taken off the court on a stretcher. The Warriors won 112-96.

  • Sacramento Kings forward Vince Carter, left, watches as Golden State Warriors' Patrick McCaw is tended to after Carter's Flagrant-1 foul caused him to land hard on the court during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. The Warriors won 112-96.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Preliminary tests show Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw has no structural damage or problems with his nervous system following a terrifying fall to the floor during Saturday's game at Sacramento. He is expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday.

Golden State announced that X-rays, a CT scan and an MRI "were all clear." McCaw is scheduled to be re-examined by a specialist on Thursday and his injury - aside from anything related to the impact of the fall - will be listed as a bruised lumbar spine.

The second-year pro was taken away on a stretcher after a thud to the court following a foul by Sacramento's Vince Carter in the 112-96 Warriors win Saturday night.

McCaw, who appeared to be trying to dunk, did a scissor kick in the air over Carter's right shoulder before landing hard on his back. He lay in agony for about 10 minutes as the arena silenced. Carter, who was given a flagrant-one foul, knelt nearby as medical personnel from both teams along with Warriors coach Steve Kerr rushed onto the court.

Players for both teams eventually came to the floor and huddled in prayer as McCaw was placed on a stretcher and wheeled away with his neck stabilized.

