Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 4/1/2018 7:37 AM

Western Illinois University opens food bank for students

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MACOMB, Ill. -- Western Illinois University has opened a student food pantry after a survey showed a large number of students skipping meals or going hungry.

The university says the pantry opened Thursday and will be available to any student regardless of income.

A group of students studying diet and nutrition sent out a campus survey last year to gauge interest in a food bank. They found that nearly half of students who responded had reported going hungry in the past month.

The survey results inspired students in the School of Agriculture to hold a food drive. They collected more than 1,100 pounds of non-perishable food for the pantry project.

The food bank will be open every Thursday until the end of the school year. It is run by a volunteer student organization.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account