Illinois
updated: 3/31/2018 7:33 AM

Group wants to restore 1866 Civil War memorial in Peoria

Associated Press
PEORIA, Ill. -- Efforts are underway to restore one of the oldest Civil War monuments in Illinois in a new location.

The memorial was dedicated in October 1866 before a crowd of 30,000 on the current Peoria County courthouse grounds. It was dismantled in the 1960s.


The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that a group of history buffs spent the past few years looking for the pieces of the memorial and found many discarded at a marina. A Peoria County committee has unanimously recommended that the group receive permission to transport pieces of the memorial to Springdale Cemetery to be reassembled and restored.

Members have been in touch with the company the originally supplied the marble for the monument 153 years ago about replacing missing pieces.

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com

