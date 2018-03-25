Breaking News Bar
 
Turkey targets Iraq's Sinjar to oust Kurdish rebels

  • Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the members of his ruling party in Trabzon, Turkey, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Erdogan has announced the country is conducting operations in northern Iraq against Kurdish rebels it deems "terrorists." Erdogan on Sunday said "operations" have begun in Sinjar to clear the mountainous area of Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, fighters. An image showing him with his parents Tenzile, left, and Ahmet Erdogan is in the background. (Kayhan Ozer/Pool Photo via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the members of his ruling party in Giresun, Turkey, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Erdogan has announced the country is conducting operations in northern Iraq against Kurdish rebels it deems "terrorists." Erdogan on Sunday said "operations" have begun in Sinjar to clear the mountainous area of Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, fighters. The banner with his image reads: "Welcome my chief commander." (Kayhan Ozer/Pool Photo via AP)

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's president has announced the country is conducting operations in northern Iraq against Kurdish rebels it deems "terrorists."

Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said "operations" have begun in Sinjar to clear the mountainous area of Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, fighters.

Erdogan later said that if the PKK does not vacate Sinjar and Qandil, where it has its headquarters, "it would be inevitable for us to do so personally."

PKK fighters moved into Sinjar in 2015 to combat the Islamic State group but announced their withdrawal this week. It is unclear how many remain in the area.

The PKK has led an insurgency in Turkey for more than three decades. The Turkish military has been bombing suspected PKK camps in northern Iraq since 2015 after a cease-fire collapsed.

