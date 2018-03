Chen completes 6 quads to win world figure skating title

United States' Nathan Chen celebrates on the podium after winning a men's competition at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Associated Press

United States' Nathan Chen, left, celebrates with his coach after winning a men's competition at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Associated Press

United States' Nathan Chen performs during men's free skating at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Associated Press

United States' Nathan Chen performs during men's free skating at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Associated Press

United States' Nathan Chen celebrates after winning a men's competition at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Associated Press

ASSAGO, Italy -- Nathan Chen completed six quadruples and bettered his Olympic free skate score to win the world figure skating title on Saturday.

The 18-year-old American was the only competitor in the last group not to fall.

Japan's Shoma Uno won silver despite three spectacular falls, matching his silver at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Russian Mikhail Kolyada fell twice but still won the bronze.