Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 3/24/2018 9:43 AM

Falcons sign free-agent CB, special teams standout Bethel

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have added depth at cornerback and a three-time Pro Bowl player on special teams by signing Justin Bethel, who played his first six seasons with Arizona.

The 27-year-old Bethel joins guard Brandon Fusco and tight end Logan Paulsen as Atlanta's top free-agent additions. The Falcons have focused on re-signing their own players while hoping to work out an extension for quarterback Matt Ryan, who can be a free agent after the 2018 season.

Bethel had a combined four interceptions the past three seasons with the Cardinals and returned three for touchdowns.

Bethel has avoided serious injuries with Arizona, playing in all 16 games in each of his six seasons.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account