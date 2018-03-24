Heartbroken by gun violence: Rallies across US demand change

Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February.

Associated Press

Four-year-old twins Eli, left, and his brother Nathan Hellman hold their signs during the 'March For Our Lives' event on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The event gained international attention following the mass school shooting that left 17 dead earlier this year in Parkland, Fla. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Associated Press

People take part in a march rally against gun violence Saturday, March 24, 2018, in New York. Tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.

Associated Press

This satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Summoned to action by student survivors of the Florida school shooting, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied in the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to press for gun control in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era. (@DigitalGlobe via AP)

Associated Press

Lillie Perez, 11, holds a sign during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Houston. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February.

Associated Press

People participate in a "March For Our Lives" event Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Norfolk, Va. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Associated Press

Connor Feliu of Syracuse N.Y., covered in red paint, attends the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018, on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol.

Associated Press

Crowds of people hold signs on Pennsylvania Avenue at the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Washington.

Associated Press

Steven Rothman, left, and Dan Knorowski attend the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Associated Press

Pre-school teacher Maena St. Paul takes part in the March For Our Lives-Parkland event, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

Associated Press

Becky Barger of Cornelius N.C. holds a banner during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018, on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol.

Associated Press

Sofia Briceno, left, and Josie Dang, hold banners during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018, on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol.

Associated Press

Crowds of people hold signs on Pennsylvania Avenue at the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Washington.

Associated Press

Protesters hold up signs outside the US Embassy in London, Saturday March 24, 2018, in solidarity with the âMarch for Our Livesâ protest against gun violence. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Associated Press

Ayanne Johnson, a student from Great Mills High School in southern Maryland holds up the photograph of her classmate Jaelynn Willey during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Willey was killed by a classmate this week at the school in southern Maryland.

Associated Press

American students and expats hold signs calling for stricter gun control during in a solidarity rally with 'March For Our Lives' on the "Place des Nations" in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Associated Press

Mary Pat Gunn, center, cheers this fellow demonstrators as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner addresses the crowd during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Houston. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February.

Associated Press

Demonstrators pass a makeshift memorial to school shooting victims during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Houston. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed in February.

Associated Press

People take part in a march rally against gun violence Saturday, March 24, 2018, in New York. Tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.

Associated Press