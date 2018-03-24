Breaking News Bar
 
Heartbroken by gun violence: Rallies across US demand change

  • Demonstrators cheer during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February.

    Associated Press

  • Four-year-old twins Eli, left, and his brother Nathan Hellman hold their signs during the 'March For Our Lives' event on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The event gained international attention following the mass school shooting that left 17 dead earlier this year in Parkland, Fla. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

    Associated Press

  • People take part in a march rally against gun violence Saturday, March 24, 2018, in New York. Tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.

    Associated Press

  • This satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Summoned to action by student survivors of the Florida school shooting, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied in the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to press for gun control in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era. (@DigitalGlobe via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Lillie Perez, 11, holds a sign during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Houston. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February.

    Associated Press

  • People participate in a "March For Our Lives" event Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Norfolk, Va. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Connor Feliu of Syracuse N.Y., covered in red paint, attends the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018, on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol.

    Associated Press

  • Crowds of people hold signs on Pennsylvania Avenue at the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Washington.

    Associated Press

  • Steven Rothman, left, and Dan Knorowski attend the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018.

    Associated Press

  • Pre-school teacher Maena St. Paul takes part in the March For Our Lives-Parkland event, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

    Associated Press

  • Becky Barger of Cornelius N.C. holds a banner during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018, on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol.

    Associated Press

  • Sofia Briceno, left, and Josie Dang, hold banners during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018, on Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol.

    Associated Press

  • Crowds of people hold signs on Pennsylvania Avenue at the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Washington.

    Associated Press

  • Protesters hold up signs outside the US Embassy in London, Saturday March 24, 2018, in solidarity with the âMarch for Our Livesâ protest against gun violence. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Ayanne Johnson, a student from Great Mills High School in southern Maryland holds up the photograph of her classmate Jaelynn Willey during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Willey was killed by a classmate this week at the school in southern Maryland.

    Associated Press

  • American students and expats hold signs calling for stricter gun control during in a solidarity rally with 'March For Our Lives' on the "Place des Nations" in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Mary Pat Gunn, center, cheers this fellow demonstrators as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner addresses the crowd during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Houston. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February.

    Associated Press

  • Demonstrators pass a makeshift memorial to school shooting victims during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Houston. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed in February.

    Associated Press

  • People take part in a march rally against gun violence Saturday, March 24, 2018, in New York. Tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.

    Associated Press

  • A crowd takes part in the March for Our Lives event on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Perry Square in Erie, Pa. The event was held in conjunction with a national march taking place in Washington, D.C. (Jack Hanrahan/Erie Times-News via AP)

    Associated Press

 
By ASHRAF KHALIL and CALVIN WOODWARD
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- They came from a place of heartbreak to claim their spot in history: Hundreds of thousands of teenagers and supporters, rallying across the United States for tougher laws to fight gun violence.

The "March for Our Lives" events on Saturday drew massive crowds in cities across the country, marking the largest youth-led protests since the Vietnam War era.

In Washington, D.C., New York City, Denver, Los Angeles and other cities, demonstrators heard from student survivors of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Survivor David Hogg told attendees at the Washington march that the effort wouldn't stop at the close of the rally, but would be carried on to every election in every state to vote out those who stand in the way of gun control policy.

