updated: 3/20/2018 11:17 AM

Cowboys acquire Olawale from Raiders in a fullback swap

Associated Press
FRISCO, Texas -- The Oakland Raiders have traded fullback Jamize Olawale to the Dallas Cowboys in a deal that also includes a swap of picks in the upcoming NFL draft.

Dallas sent Oakland one of its two fifth-round picks, No. 173 overall, and one of their sixth-round picks, No. 192 overall. The Cowboys now have three picks in the sixth round.

Olawale went to training camp with the Cowboys in 2012 and was on their practice squad before going to the Raiders and making his NFL debut by playing in the last three games that season. He has played in 77 career games.

The deal announced Tuesday came only five days after fullback Keith Smith left the Cowboys to sign a two-year deal with the Raiders.

