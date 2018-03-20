Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/20/2018 12:36 PM

Indianapolis adds WR Ryan Grant to roster in free agent move

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent receiver Ryan Grant.

Grant spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Washington Redskins. In 64 career games, he made 15 starts, caught 84 passes for 985 yards with six touchdowns.

Last year, the 6-foot, 204-pound Grant finished with 45 receptions, 573 yards and four TDs.

He's the second player Indy has signed in less than 24 hours and the third signing the Colts have made over the past week. Indy had previously added defensive lineman Denico Autry and tight end Eric Ebron.

Grant was a fifth-round pick in the 2014 draft. He played in college at Tulane.

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

