updated: 3/20/2018 3:29 PM

Stephen Curry medically cleared to return to full practice

Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Stephen Curry has been medically cleared to resume full practice beginning Wednesday with the hope he can return from his latest right ankle injury later in the week.

Curry was re-evaluated Tuesday as scheduled and the Warriors said the two-time MVP is making good progress. Golden State hosts Atlanta on Friday, so if all goes well Curry could be back for that game or Sunday's home matchup with Utah.

He rolled his ankle driving for a layup in the first quarter of a win against the Spurs on March 8 and has missed the last six games. He had already missed 11 games in December with the sprained right ankle, which he injured again March 2 at Atlanta but played with it.

Meanwhile, Splash Brother Klay Thompson was scheduled to be re-examined Thursday as he works back from a fractured right thumb.

