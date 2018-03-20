Dodgers wait to hear how long Turner out with broken wrist

Miami Marlins' Starlin Castro (13) is tagged out by Washington Nationals third baseman Adrian Sanchez (5) after being caught in a rundown between third and home on a Lewis Brinson ground ball in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Associated Press

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) works in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada, front, is tagged out at third base by Texas Rangers third baseman Drew Robinson during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Doug Fister, left, flips the ball in the air as he get a visit from catcher Robinson Chirinos, right, during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, watches his base hit off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Colin Poche during the sixth inning of a spring baseball game in Tempe, Ariz., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Associated Press

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner runs to third from second after a throwing error by Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada during the third inning of a baseball spring exhibition game, in Glendale, Ariz. Turner has a broken left wrist after being hit by a pitch during a spring training game, Monday, March 19, 2018. Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers might've caught a break with Justin Turner's broken wrist.

The All-Star third baseman is expected to heal without surgery, manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday. No definitive word yet on how long Turner will be out.

Turner was injured Monday night when he was hit by a pitch from Oakland's Kendall Graveman. The NL champion Dodgers open the regular season a week from Thursday.

"It's just essentially time," Roberts said. "That's the initial thought. That could change, but that's what I've heard."

Turner had cast over his wrist when he arrived at camp in the morning. He was scheduled to see a hand specialist.

Turner hit .322 with 21 homers and 71 RBIs last year. He had 14 RBIs in the postseason, including seven against the Chicago Cubs in the NL Championship Series, when he and teammate Chris Taylor shared the MVP award.

The Dodgers appear ready to move Logan Forsythe from second base to third in Turner's absence and have Enrique Hernandez and Chase Utley share time at second.

ELSEWHERE AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

RED SOX 12, PIRATES 6

Boston lefty David Price threw five innings, giving up two runs and three hits. Manager Alex Cora said Chris Sale will start the opener, with Price pitching the next game at Tampa Bay.

Sam Travis hit his fifth homer and Rafael Devers homered for the third time. Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove was tagged for six runs and eight hits over four innings.

NATIONALS 8, MARLINS 3

Washington ace Stephen Strasburg pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits, including a homer by Lewis Brinson. Bryce Harper homered for the Nationals.

METS 8, CARDINALS 7

Adrian Gonzalez hit his first spring homer, and Wilmer Flores and Travis d'Arnaud also connected for New York. Starter Matt Harvey gave up a run and five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Marcell Ozuna doubled and singled for St. Louis.

TIGERS 8, YANKEES 3

Victor Martinez hit his fifth spring home run for Detroit and Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single. Neil Walker singled home a run for New York.

PHILLIES 2, BLUE JAYS 0

Philadelphia starter Ben Lively pitched five shutout innings, giving up three hits. Marco Estrada worked five innings for Toronto, allowing two runs. The game was called in the seventh because of rain.

WHITE SOX 10, RANGERS 0

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito pitched two-hit ball for 6 1/3 innings and Yoan Moncada had two hits and drove in three runs. Free agent signee Doug Fister was lifted after 2 1/3 innings of his start for Texas.

DODGERS 8, ATHLETICS 2

Kenta Maeda allowed three hits and an earned run over his five-inning start for Los Angeles. Chris Taylor and Yasmani Grandal homered for the Dodgers. Oakland starter Paul Blackburn gave up seven runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

BREWERS 4, ROCKIES 4, 9 INNINGS

Lorenzo Cain, batting .500 this spring, and Christian Yelich each had two hits for Milwaukee. Colorado starter Tyler Anderson allowed two runs in five innings.

ANGELS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5

Zack Cozart had two hits for Los Angeles, including a home run. A.J. Pollock and Steven Souza Jr. homered for Arizona.