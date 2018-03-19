Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/19/2018 8:26 PM

Weinstein Co. files for bankruptcy protection

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directed the state's attorney general to review the 2015 decision by the Manhattan district attorney's office to not prosecute a sex abuse case against Weinstein. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

    FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. New York's governor on Monday, March 19, 2018, directed the state's attorney general to review the 2015 decision by the Manhattan district attorney's office to not prosecute a sex abuse case against Weinstein. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- The Weinstein Co. has filed for bankruptcy protection with a buyout offer in hand from a private equity firm, the latest twist in its efforts to survive the sexual misconduct scandal that brought down co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

The company also announced on Monday that it was releasing any victims of or witnesses to Weinstein's alleged misconduct from any non-disclosure agreement that would prevent them from speaking out.

In a statement, the company says it "expressly releases any confidentiality provision" to the extent that it has prevented anyone who "suffered or witnessed" any form of misconduct by Weinstein from telling their stories.

The Weinstein Co. says it has entered into a sale agreement with Lantern Capital Partners, subject to approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account