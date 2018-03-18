Icardi passes 2 century marks with 4-goal performance

Inter's midfielder Ivan Perisic, left, celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and Inter at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Simone Avreda/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Inter's Mauro Icardi celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and Inter at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Simone Avreda/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Inter's Mauro Icardi, left, celebrates with his teammate Alcantara Rafinha after scoring his fourth goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and Inter at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Simone Avreda/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Inter's Mauro Icardi celebrates with his teammates, Alcantara Rafinha, left, and Ivan Perisic, right, after scoring his fourth goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and Inter at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Simone Avreda/ANSA via AP) Associated Press

ROME -- Mauri Icardi passed two century marks in style, scoring four goals in Inter Milan's 5-0 win at Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday.

Ending the day with 103 goals in his Italian league career, the 25-year-old Icardi became the sixth-youngest player in Serie A history to score 100 or more.

The players ahead of Icardi on the list are: Giuseppe Meazza, Silvio Piola, Giampiero Boniperti, Felice Borel and Jose Altafini - all legendary footballers.

Icardi also reached an even 100 goals for his Inter Milan career across 172 appearances in all competitions.

What's more is that the performance came against Icardi's former squad, which always seems to bring the best out in him, such as his brace in Inter's 3-2 win in October.

Ivan Perisic put Inter ahead with a lobbed header 26 minutes in for his first goal since early December before Icardi took over.

Three minutes later, Icardi converted a penalty following a foul on Rafinha to reach the century mark.

The Argentina striker then fooled goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano and defender Gian Marco Ferrari with a splendid backheel goal.

Icardi completed a hat trick by knocking in a rebound of a shot from Rafinha then scored with a high bouncing shot shortly after the break.

Inter moved into fourth place, two points ahead of Lazio, which was hosting Bologna later.

Also later, Napoli can move within two points of leader Juventus with a win over visiting Genoa.

Sampdoria remained seventh.

