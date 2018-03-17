Breaking News Bar
 
Raiders sign free agent linebacker Kyle Wilber

Associated Press
ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent linebacker Kyle Wilber.

The deal with Wilber signed Saturday should provide a boost to Oakland's special teams.

Wilber played 89 games in six seasons with Dallas, recording 104 tackles, 3Â½ sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

He played all 16 games last season with four tackles on defense and 10 on special teams under coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who now holds the same job in Oakland.

