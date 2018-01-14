Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/14/2018 11:01 AM

South Carolina All-American Wilson out vs. Tennessee

  • South Carolina's A'ja Wilson watches from in front of her bench after she fouled out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Columbia, Mo.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina All-American forward A'ja Wilson is missing the ninth-ranked Gamecocks' game against No. 6 Tennessee on Sunday with a sprained right ankle.

The 6-foot-5 Wilson hurt herself in the final minute of South Carolina's 71-63 win over Auburn on Thursday night when she came down on someone's foot. She has not practiced since then, getting treatment for the injury.

Wilson came out during pregame with a pink cast on her foot and used a scooter that elevated her leg to move around. That didn't stop Wilson from dancing around in her chair with teammates as they prepared to face the Lady Vols.

Wilson, a senior, is the two-time defending Southeastern Conference player of the year. She leads the SEC and is third nationally in scoring at 23.2 points.

