updated: 1/13/2018 10:59 AM

State police say snowy weather has left roadways treacherous

Associated Press
EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Indiana State Police troopers have been scrambling to keep up with all the vehicles sliding off the roads made dangerously slippery by all the snow and ice.


WFIE-TV reports that Sgt. Todd Ringle of the state police said a total of more than 300 vehicles sliding off roadways have been reported to the agency. In the tweet he sent out early Saturday, Ringle said that overnight troopers had responded to calls of cars sliding off the roadway, property damage accidents and two crashes in which people were injured.

As of Saturday morning, the Indiana Department of Transportation says that many roadways remain hazardous.

