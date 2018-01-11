Breaking News Bar
 
More claim sexual inappropriateness against James Franco

  • FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018 file photo, James Franco arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Facing accusations by an actress and a filmmaker over alleged sexual misconduct, James Franco said on CBSâ âThe Late Show with Stephen Colbertâ on Tuesday the things heâs heard arenât accurate but he supports people coming out âbecause they didnât have a voice for so long.â (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

    Associated Press

 
NEW YORK -- Several women have made further claims of inappropriate sexual behavior against James Franco in a Los Angeles Times article .

Two former student actresses described negative on-set experiences with the actor-filmmaker while being directed by him in the report published Thursday. Sarah Tither-Kaplan said in a nude orgy scene three years ago, he removed plastic guards covering the actresses' groins while simulating sex.

Former students spoke of an unprofessional culture at Franco's now-closed acting school Studio 4, where he taught a sex scenes class. Two women say Franco became angry shooting a strip club scene when no actresses, who were masked, would go topless. She says one topless scene filmed during class with Tither-Kaplan was posted online.

A lawyer and publicist for Franco didn't respond to queries Thursday. Franco's attorney, Michael Plonsker, disputed the allegations to the Times.

