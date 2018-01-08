Breaking News Bar
 
1/8/2018

Pence to visit Middle East this month following postponement

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence will visit Egypt, Jordan and Israel later this month after postponing a trip to the Middle East in December following President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The White House says Pence will travel to the region Jan. 19-23, starting with a meeting in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. Pence will also confer with King Abdullah II of Jordan and then hold two days of meetings and events in Israel.

Pence's agenda in Israel includes meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an address to the Knesset, and visits to the Western Wall and the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

Pence postponed his visit to Israel and Egypt in mid-December because of a Senate vote on Trump's tax overhaul.

