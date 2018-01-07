Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/7/2018 10:31 AM

Fire damages recreational vehicle plant in northern Indiana

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. -- Fire damaged a recreational vehicle factory in northern Indiana.

Firefighters from at least four departments were called Saturday to the Coachmen Industries plant in the Elkhart County town of Middlebury.

WSBT-TV reports the fire destroyed parts of the office and break room but that the production area of the factory wasn't damaged.

WNDU-TV reports fire crews were at the scene for more than two hours and that a cause for the fire wasn't immediately determined. No injuries were reported.

Coachmen officials didn't immediately return a telephone message Sunday seeking information about the fire's impact on the factory about 30 miles east of South Bend.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account