UN envoy says no change in US position on North Korea talks

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing a file footage of North Korea's missile launch and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. With little time to spare, North and South Korea are preparing to discuss Kim Jong Unâs offer to send a delegation to next monthâs Winter Olympics. The signs read "South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile traveled about 3,700 kilometers." Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's U.N. ambassador says the administration hasn't changed its conditions regarding talks with North Korea amid growing tensions over the North's nuclear and missile programs.

Ambassador Nikki Haley is making clear North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) would first need to stop weapons testing.

Trump said on Saturday that he was open to talking to Kim.

Haley tells ABC's "This Week" that there's "no turnaround" in the U.S. position. She says Trump was reiterating "a lot of things have to happen before that actually takes place."

Haley points to a stop to testing as well as discussion about banning the North's nuclear weapons.