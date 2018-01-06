Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/6/2018 9:53 AM

8 migrants dead, 84 rescued from sinking boat off Libya

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ROME -- The Italian coast guard says the bodies of eight migrants have been recovered and 84 other migrants have been rescued from a floundering smugglers' dinghy off the Libyan coast.

It said an aircraft on patrol for a European mission against migrant smuggling in the Mediterranean spotted the rubber boat that was in difficulty Saturday morning. Italian navy and coast guard vessels were involved in the rescue.

The Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, whose boat wasn't involved in the rescue, says many migrants were in the water for hours before being saved and that as many as dozens might still be missing.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account