Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/6/2018 9:48 AM

Dozens injured when barricade collapses in Kuwait's Gulf Cup

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

KUWAIT CITY -- Kuwait's state-run news agency says more than 30 soccer fans, most from Oman, sustained injuries when a glass barricade collapsed in a stadium in Kuwait City.

The incident occurred Friday evening after fans gathered on the barricade to greet the Omani team, which beat the United Arab Emirates in a penalty shootout to win the Arabian Gulf Cup finals. The tournament had been planned to take place in Qatar this year before a row erupted among Gulf states.

Kuwait's state-run news agency says the prime minister ordered a committee to attend to injured fans. Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah also ordered an investigation into the incident.

The news agency published pictures Saturday of the prime minister and others visiting the injured fans in a hospital in Kuwait.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account