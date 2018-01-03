Curry's 3 lifts Warriors over Mavericks 125-122

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) of Germany reaches for the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews (23) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Associated Press

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia (27) shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates a play with teammate Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews (23) tries to score against Golden State Warriors defenders Klay Thompson (11) and David West (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) chase the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) takes the last shot of the game against Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) of Germany during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Associated Press

DALLAS -- Stephen Curry hit a long 3-pointer with three seconds to play, sending the Golden State Warriors to a 125-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Curry finished with 32 points as Golden State's "Big Four" combined for 100 points - and the Warriors needed every one of them against a Mavericks team that had won four straight.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had 25 points each, and Draymond Green added 18 to go with 10 rebounds.

Wesley Matthews led the Mavericks with 22 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Dwight Powell tied his career high with 21.

Dallas, playing from behind most of the game, wouldn't go away and erased a 12-point deficit with 4:32 to play, tying the score at 120 on Harrison Barnes' jumper with 39.9 seconds left.

Thompson and Barnes traded inside baskets before the Warriors got the ball back with 12 seconds to go. Curry took the inbounds pass and never gave it up, crossing over his dribble to shake a defender and hitting nothing but net.

A long heave by Dennis Smith Jr. at the buzzer was way off.

The Mavericks, who despite their 13-26 record have won or played close against most of the NBA's best teams, had lost their previous two meetings with the Warriors by a combined 45 points.

This time, Dallas fought back from deficits of 12 in the first half and nine in the third quarter, taking a lead at 84-83 on Devin Harris' 3-pointer with 3:40 to play in the period.

Patrick McCaw's layup just before the buzzer gave Golden State a 91-89 edge entering the fourth, and Green opened the final quarter with a three-point play as the Warriors rebuilt their lead to double digits before the final Mavs rally.

Golden State extended its road winning streak to eight games. The Warriors haven't lost away from Oracle Arena since before Thanksgiving.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Played without Andre Iguodala (back and hip strain) and Omri Casspi (back strain). Casspi's injury occurred during shootaround on Wednesday morning. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Iguodala would likely play Thursday at Houston. ... Thompson's second-quarter 3 marked the 92nd straight game in which he's made at least one, the third-longest streak in NBA history. ... Golden State has won nine in a row and 16 of 17 in the series.

Mavericks: Reserve center Nerlens Noel had his cast removed Tuesday following left thumb surgery on Dec. 8. Noel hasn't played since Nov. 22 and has scored just 72 points in 18 games for the team.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At Houston on Thursday in a matchup between the West's top teams. The Rockets beat the Warriors 122-121 on opening night in Oakland.

Mavericks: Host Chicago on Friday. The Mavericks have won four straight against the Bulls.

