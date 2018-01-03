Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 1/3/2018 10:04 AM

Showtime is keeping 'Circus' political show minus Halperin

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Showtime says it is keeping its political series "The Circus" alive despite the loss of co-host Mark Halperin on sexual misconduct charges.

Halperin, who also lost his job at NBC News when reports surfaced of lewd advances against women while he worked at ABC News, is being replaced by Alex Wagner. She's a political reporter for CBS News and The Atlantic, and will join holdover hosts John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon.

The series explores the characters and strategies of politics, and this year will focus on the upcoming mid-year elections.

"The Circus" returns on Showtime on April 15.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account