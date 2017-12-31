Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 12/31/2017 8:54 AM

Illinois group gets $10K to restore WWI 'doughboy' statue

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

HERRIN, Ill. -- An American Legion post in Southern Illinois is getting ready to restore a 90-year-old statue honoring those who fought in World War I.

The Southern Illinoisan reports Herrin American Legion Post 645 received a $10,000 grant from Landmarks Illinois, a private not-for-profit historic preservation group.

The money will go toward restoration of Herrin's "The Spirit of the American Doughboy" monument, which was erected in 1927.

The monument is one of 140 doughboy statues created by Ernest Moore "Dick" Viquesney.

Charles Parola, president of the Herrin Doughboy Committee. He says restoration will be scheduled for next year and cost about $30,000. The group has raised about $23,000.

The work will include stripping patina off the statue, fixing holes, reapplying the patina and applying wax to protect it.

___

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account