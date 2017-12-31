Illinois group gets $10K to restore WWI 'doughboy' statue

HERRIN, Ill. -- An American Legion post in Southern Illinois is getting ready to restore a 90-year-old statue honoring those who fought in World War I.

The Southern Illinoisan reports Herrin American Legion Post 645 received a $10,000 grant from Landmarks Illinois, a private not-for-profit historic preservation group.

The money will go toward restoration of Herrin's "The Spirit of the American Doughboy" monument, which was erected in 1927.

The monument is one of 140 doughboy statues created by Ernest Moore "Dick" Viquesney.

Charles Parola, president of the Herrin Doughboy Committee. He says restoration will be scheduled for next year and cost about $30,000. The group has raised about $23,000.

The work will include stripping patina off the statue, fixing holes, reapplying the patina and applying wax to protect it.

