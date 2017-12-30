Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 12/30/2017 9:19 AM

Chicago trains and buses to offer free New Year's Eve rides

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Chicago Transit Authority officials are offering free rides on New Year's Eve to encourage people to avoid driving on the holiday.

The free fares on all buses and trains will start at 10 p.m. Sunday and last until 4 a.m. on Monday.

It's the sixth consecutive year of the free rides program.

Riders taking trains and buses during that time won't need to swipe their payment cards at station turnstile or while boarding buses.

During last year's holiday, the transit agency provided nearly 100,000 rides from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account