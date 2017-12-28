Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/28/2017 7:35 PM

Saints' Kamara says he was fined $6K for Christmas cleats

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

METAIRIE, La. -- Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara says the NFL has fined him $6,079 for wearing Christmas-themed red cleats with white trim during last Sunday's victory over Atlanta.

Kamara says it was worth it and says he's hoping to parlay publicity from his banned holiday cleats into a fundraiser to help supply athletic footwear to children whose families struggle to afford it.

Many players, including Falcons star receiver Julio Jones wore holiday-themed cleats during pregame warmups last Sunday, which was Christmas Eve.

But most players switched back to regular NFL-compliant footwear designs matching their uniforms before kickoff.

Kamara's red cleats were topped by a think white lining reminiscent of the trim on a Santa Clause costume, along with bells. He removed the bells for the game, but says he wanted to wear the cleats even after being warned by officials they violated league uniform standards.

Kamara, who gained 90 yards from scrimmage on his red shoes, says lightheartedly that his fine makes the NFL look like the "Grinch."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account