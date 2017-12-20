Breaking News Bar
 
QB Fields, RB White ride 'tidal wave' on Dogs' signing day

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ATHENS, Ga. -- Coach Kirby Smart says Georgia's march to the College Football Playoff provided recruiting momentum that helped his staff sign 17 players, including highly rated quarterback Justin Fields and running back Zamir White, on the first day of the early signing period.

Fields, White, offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer and Cade Mays and outside linebacker Adam Anderson earned five-star ratings from 247 Sports.

Georgia will play Oklahoma in the Jan. 1 Rose Bowl for a spot in the national championship game. Smart said Wednesday the season created a "tidal wave effect" in recruiting.

Salyer, from Atlanta's Pace Academy, and another Georgia signee, Trey Hill from Warner Robins, Georgia, are rated by Rivals.com as the nation's top two offensive guards.

White, from Laurinburg, North Carolina, will enroll early. He is recovering from a knee injury and won't participate in spring practice.

For more AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

