Steelers star Brown out vs. Texans, Conner done for season

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) is helped off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin takes questions during the news conference after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Patriots won 27-24. Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says star receiver Antonio Brown will miss Pittsburgh's Christmas Day visit to Houston with a contusion on his left calf.

The NFL's leading receiver left in the second quarter against the Patriots after getting tangled up while trying to catch a pass in the end zone. Tomlin declined to get into the specifics of Brown's injury and didn't put a timetable on a possible return.

"I just know he's out next week," Tomlin said.

The Steelers (11-3) will also be without rookie running back James Conner, who was scheduled to undergo surgery on his right knee Tuesday. Conner, who had 144 yards rushing as Le'Veon Bell's primary backup this season, will be placed on injured reserve. The team will likely promote Terrell Watson from the practice squad to fill Conner's spot on the depth chart.

