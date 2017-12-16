Canada beats US 3-1 in women's hockey Olympic tuneup

hello

Canada goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens, bottom lunges to stop a shot next to teammate Meghan Acosta (2) during the first period of a women's hockey game against the United States Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Associated Press

Canada's Jennifer Wakefield , left, is defended by United States' Megan Keller during the first period of a women's hockey game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Associated Press

United States goalie Alex Rigsby watches as a shot hits the post during the first period of a women's hockey game against Canada Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Associated Press

United States goalie Alex Rigsby, right, stops a shot in front of Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, bottom center, during the first period of a women's hockey game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Associated Press

United States' Brianna Decker (14) celebrates after scoring scoring against Canada during the second period of a women's hockey game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Associated Press

Canada's Haley Irwin, third from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the United States during the second period of a women's hockey game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Associated Press

United States' Hilary Knight, center, collides with Canada's Lauriane Rougeau, right, during the second period of a women's hockey game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Associated Press

Canada goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens, right, stops a shot from United States' Kendall Coyne during the second period of a women's hockey game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Associated Press

Canada's Haley Irwin, right, celebrates after scoring against the United States during the second period of a women's hockey game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Haley Irwin and Sarah Nurse scored in the second period, sending Canada to a 3-1 victory over the United States on Friday night in an Olympic tuneup between the world's top powers in women's hockey.

Marie-Philip Poulin also scored for Canada, and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 25 saves.

Brianna Decker opened the scoring for the U.S. with a power-play goal early in the second. Alex Rigsby stopped 33 shots in defeat.

Poulin made it 3-1 with her goal 55 seconds into the third.

It was the fifth of six meetings between the teams as they prepare for the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. They play again Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.

Canada has won four of the five recent matchups, after the Americans took the series opener Oct. 22 in Quebec City.

The last four Olympic gold medals in women's hockey have gone to Canada, but the U.S. has won seven of the past eight world championships.