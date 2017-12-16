Davenport leads No. 10 West Virginia over Radford 75-55

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Naomi Davenport scored 20 points to lead No. 10 West Virginia to a 75-55 victory over Radford on Saturday.

The Mountaineers improved to 10-0 for the second straight season.

Teana Muldrow, the nation's sixth-leading scorer at 23.2 points per game, added 12 points and 13 rebounds for West Virginia. Kristina King and Katrina Pardee added 11 points apiece.

Khiana Johnson led Radford (4-4) with 17 points and Jayda Worthy added 11.

West Virginia scored the first seven points, led the entire game and went ahead by double digits for good midway through the second quarter. The Mountaineers, though, were sloppy with the ball and couldn't avoid their own scoring droughts.

Davenport's layup near the end of the third quarter started a 12-3 run that gave the Mountaineers a 61-41 lead with 7:55 left.

BIG PICTURE:

Radford: After shooting 54 percent from the floor in a win over VCU on Dec. 10, the Highlanders couldn't match West Virginia's firepower and were outscored 38-10 in the paint.

West Virginia: Coming off a 58-point win over Coppin State on Dec. 10, the Mountaineers spent the past week focusing on final exams and didn't seem to be at top intensity or focus before a sparse crowd at the Charleston Civic Center. West Virginia shot 50 percent from the floor (30 of 60) but committed 17 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Radford faces Abilene Christian next Thursday in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic.

West Virginia hosts Morgan State on Monday in Morgantown.