updated: 12/15/2017 3:34 PM

NFL fines Payton, Carroll, 2 Jaguars assistants $10K each

By Associated Press
Saints coach Sean Payton, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Jaguars offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and Jaguars wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell have been fined $10,000 each for improperly going on the field during Week 14 games.

Payton has said he was trying to call timeout when he ran on the field in the final minutes of New Orleans' 20-17 loss at Atlanta on Dec. 7. Payton drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

NFL rules say a head coach or trainers can enter the field only to check on players' health, and that assistants may never go on the field.

Carroll has said he knew he'd be penalized for walking onto the field, but wanted to calm players near the end of a 30-24 loss at Jacksonville. Late-game scuffles resulted in ejections of two Seattle players, defensive end Quinton Jefferson and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

